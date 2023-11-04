 Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Police Cyber Cell Launches Reels Competition to Promote Cyber Safety
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: MBVV Police Cyber Cell Launches Reels Competition to Promote Cyber Safety

Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Police Cyber Cell Launches Reels Competition to Promote Cyber Safety

The main objective of the competition is to spread awareness and create an ecosystem towards the prevention of cybercrime while providing cyber safety tips to citizens.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Police Cyber Cell Launches Reels Competition to Promote Cyber Safety | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: Now you can unleash your storytelling skills and stand a chance to win cash rewards by posting reels in the competition organised by the cyber cell attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on the popular social networking platform, Instagram.

The main objective of the competition, which is being held from November 4 to November 30, is to spread awareness and create an ecosystem towards the prevention of cybercrime while providing cyber safety tips to citizens.

Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Police Cyber Cell Launches Reels Competition to Promote Cyber Safety

Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Police Cyber Cell Launches Reels Competition to Promote Cyber Safety | FPJ

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: Thane FDA & MBMC Host 'Eat Right-Millets Mela' To Promote Health Benefits Of Grains
article-image

How to register?

Aspiring participants can log in to www.reelscompetition.com and register their nominations after going through the terms and conditions specified on the website. Apart from various cybercrimes like smishing, phishing, fake profiles, investment fraud, work-from-home fraud, task-received scams, online friendship fraud, fraudulent URLs (uniform resource locators), and counterfeit websites, participants can create reels related to safe banking awareness, social media/profile security, and online and unified payments interface (UPI) safety.

Prize money

The duration of reels should not exceed two minutes, officials said. The rewards include a first prize of Rs. 21,000, a second prize of Rs. 15,000, and a third prize of Rs. 10,000, along with three consolation prizes amounting to Rs. 5,000 each. While the cash rewards are limited to participants residing under the jurisdiction of the 17 police stations attached to the MBVV Commissionerate, ten outside entries will be selected for certificates of appreciation, which will be handed over by Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey.

The MBVV’s cyber cell, led by Police Inspector Sujitkumar Gunjkar, has been launching various types of awareness campaigns to inform citizens about the dos and don'ts to contain the growing number of offenses related to cybercrime.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: Drug Peddler Caught With MD Worth ₹2.90 Lakh
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Police Cyber Cell Launches Reels Competition to Promote Cyber Safety

Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Police Cyber Cell Launches Reels Competition to Promote Cyber Safety

Gram Panchayat Polls: Ajit Pawar Faces Tough Challenge From BJP On Home Turf

Gram Panchayat Polls: Ajit Pawar Faces Tough Challenge From BJP On Home Turf

Maharashtra: 8 Bodies Recovered After Fire Tragedy At Factory In Mahad MIDC; Search For 3 Missing...

Maharashtra: 8 Bodies Recovered After Fire Tragedy At Factory In Mahad MIDC; Search For 3 Missing...

Maharashtra: Plea Seeks Fair Distribution Of Water For Nashik And Ahmednagar Residents

Maharashtra: Plea Seeks Fair Distribution Of Water For Nashik And Ahmednagar Residents

Not A Haj House, It's A Civic Cultural Community Center: PMC to Bombay HC 

Not A Haj House, It's A Civic Cultural Community Center: PMC to Bombay HC 