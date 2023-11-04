Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Police Cyber Cell Launches Reels Competition to Promote Cyber Safety | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: Now you can unleash your storytelling skills and stand a chance to win cash rewards by posting reels in the competition organised by the cyber cell attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on the popular social networking platform, Instagram.

The main objective of the competition, which is being held from November 4 to November 30, is to spread awareness and create an ecosystem towards the prevention of cybercrime while providing cyber safety tips to citizens.

How to register?

Aspiring participants can log in to www.reelscompetition.com and register their nominations after going through the terms and conditions specified on the website. Apart from various cybercrimes like smishing, phishing, fake profiles, investment fraud, work-from-home fraud, task-received scams, online friendship fraud, fraudulent URLs (uniform resource locators), and counterfeit websites, participants can create reels related to safe banking awareness, social media/profile security, and online and unified payments interface (UPI) safety.

Prize money

The duration of reels should not exceed two minutes, officials said. The rewards include a first prize of Rs. 21,000, a second prize of Rs. 15,000, and a third prize of Rs. 10,000, along with three consolation prizes amounting to Rs. 5,000 each. While the cash rewards are limited to participants residing under the jurisdiction of the 17 police stations attached to the MBVV Commissionerate, ten outside entries will be selected for certificates of appreciation, which will be handed over by Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey.

The MBVV’s cyber cell, led by Police Inspector Sujitkumar Gunjkar, has been launching various types of awareness campaigns to inform citizens about the dos and don'ts to contain the growing number of offenses related to cybercrime.

