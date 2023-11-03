Mira-Bhayandar: Thane FDA & MBMC Host 'Eat Right-Millets Mela' To Promote Health Benefits Of Grains

Suresh Golani

In an attempt to promote inclusion of millets in daily meals, the Thane unit of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in association with the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) organised a mega 'Eat Right-Millets Mela' at the community hall in Bhayandar (west) on Friday. A large number of women representing the local women self-help groups and social organisations in the twin-city registered their active participation in the fair-cum-training workshop.

Speakers talk about health benefits of millets

Speakers and experts including assistant commissioner (food), Dhanshree Dhane; additional municipal commissioner Sambhaji Panpatte; food safety officers Manek Jadhav, Bharat Vasave and PS Pawar spoke at length about the importance of millets in daily meals to prevent lifestyle non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, improve cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

The speakers also elaborated on the benefits of various millet varieties, such as bajra (pearl millet), jowar (sorghum), rajgira (amaranth millet), nachani (red millet), bhagar (barnyard millet), rala (foxtail millet), and their role in fostering a healthy lifestyle.

Workshop conducted

A Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) workshop to ensure compliance with safety standards in the food industry was also conducted by Megha Ghatge who is an official trainer empaneled with the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI). The training and interactive dialogue session were followed by a walkathon in which the participants, especially women, elaborated the benefits of millets by chanting slogans and through the display of placards. The Thane unit of FDA has been conducting similar events in various parts of the district.

Notably, the United Nations General Assembly has declared 2023 to be the 'International Year of Millets' under which these events are being organised across the country on the directions of the central government authorities.

