Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Collaborates With Companies For Innovation & Sustainability Consultation Workshop

FPJ

In an effort to achieve viable targets across its various crucial sectors including water supply, sewage, solid waste management, environment, recycling and social development, the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) organised an innovation and sustainability consultation workshop in Mira Road on Tuesday. The idea was mooted by municipal commissioner Sanjay Katkar.

Around 25 national and state-level companies registered their presence in the workshop. They gave elaborate presentations, with a comprehensive set of sustainable recommendations and innovative action plans that, they said, the civic administration could implement for enhancing the output of these sectors to address specific topics while improving the overall living standards for the citizens of the twin city.

FPJ

Officials enthusiastic for modernisation

Senior civic officials and heads of concerned departments who participated in the workshop were enthusiastic in modernising existing ventures and implementing some of the newly suggested technology-driven projects which were environmentally friendly. The civic administration plans further elaboration of fact sheets for some of the shortlisted proposals and develop an implementation concept on a pilot-basis for shaping the future and capacity building of the municipality to accelerate sustainability transitions.

Addressing rapid growth and challenges

“As the twin-city continues to grow rapidly, so do the challenges, whether these are environmental, economic, or social issues that require innovative urban solutions.” said Katkar. The objective of the workshop was to target and achieve the goals set by various national and international frameworks for a holistic output.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)