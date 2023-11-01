Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Moots 33% Wage Hike For Wellness Centre Doctors |

To strengthen its healthcare infrastructure at the ground level, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had chalked out an elaborate plan to open 11 urban health and wellness centres (UHWC) across the twincity. After inaugurating the first UHWC in the Indralok area of Bhayandar East on May 1, the civic administration hit a hurdle as 10 out of the 11 MBBS doctors hired by the state government to run the facility abruptly resigned apparently because of being paid a relatively meagre salary amounting Rs 60,000 per month.

Sensing the seriousness of the situation and the need to extend the facility across the various parts of the twin-city, the civic administration has mooted a proposal to pay an additional amount of Rs 20,000 to the MBBS doctors from its own kitty.

Civic Officials Stress On Enhancing Health Facilities

“Enhancing the quality of healthcare facilities is at the top of our agenda. Adding more fully equipped wellness centres will prove to be an additional asset in delivering quality healthcare across the twin-city,” said civic chief Sanjay Katkar.

“Apart from the proposed 10 centres, the government has given a nod to additionally set up 24 more centres. For this, we will need 35 doctors. In the first phase, 10 doctors will be recruited to run the 11 centres. A proposal to this effect will soon be tabled before the government,” confirmed deputy civic chief Sanjay Shinde.

Designed to deliver comprehensive primary health care bringing medical facilities closer to the homes of people, the centres will offer services including, an outdoor patient department, free medicines, a collection unit of blood samples/ urine for various types of lab testing, a check-up facility for pregnant women, special referral service to specialist doctors and counselling.