Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Avert Potential Clash During Rally In Mira Road

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Avert Potential Clash During Rally Ahead Of Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration | FPJ

In a timely intervention, the Mira Bhayandar - Vasai Virar (MBVV) police successfully diffused a minor scuffle that erupted between two groups during a rally in Naya Nagar on Sunday night. The incident, which had the potential to escalate tensions on the eve of the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, was reportedly triggered by sloganeering near a religious institution.

DCP assures that situation is under control

According to DCP (Zone I), Jayant Bajbal, the verbal arguments arose from what he described as "nothing but a scuffle over a petty matter." He urged citizens not to succumb to rumours, reassuring the public that no communal flare had been reported in connection with the incident.

Recognizing the sensitivity of the situation, a substantial deployment of police personnel was stationed to prevent any untoward incidents, particularly due to the presence of rumour mongers in the area.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, and further actions will be taken based on the findings of the probe. Authorities remain vigilant to ensure the peaceful conduct of events surrounding the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya.

Ram Temple Consecration

Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to take place on January 22, Monday.

श्री रामलला सरकार प्राण प्रतिष्ठा अनुष्ठान में आज स्थापित देवताओं का दैनिक पूजन, हवन, पारायण आदि कार्य, प्रातः मध्वाधिनास, मूर्ति का ११४ कलशों के विविध औषधीयुक्त जल से स्नपन, महापूजा, उत्सवमूर्ति की प्रासादपरिक्रमा, शय्याधिनास, तत्त्वन्यास, महान्यास आदिन्यास, शान्तिक-पौष्टिक -… pic.twitter.com/2spjgEisBY — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 21, 2024

The Maharashtra government had issued a notification on January 19, declaring a state holiday on January 22.