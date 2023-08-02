Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Inspector Pedals to World’s Highest Motorable Pass in Ladakh | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: An inspector attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate pedaled to and on the World’s highest motorable pass – Umling La (Pass), which is higher than the base camp of Mount Everest – a feat he achieved as part of his patriotic campaign to instill a spirit of national integration and promote fitness.

Police Inspector Mangesh Andhare, a native of Akola who is currently attached to the Uttan coastal police station near Bhayandar, was part of a 53-member team from various parts of the country who participated in the cycle mission held under the aegis of the Youth Hostel Association of India (YHAI).

Umling La cycle expedition

The cycle expedition to the world’s highest motorable pass, Umling La, located at an altitude of 19,024 feet above sea level, was flagged off from Leh on July 13 and concluded on July 27. Fighting all odds, the cyclists covered a distance of 852 kilometres in adverse conditions like freezing temperatures, low oxygen levels, rains and dusty storms. “The army officials were very supportive and the people too were very welcoming and treated us very well. I am grateful to my senior officers mainly our commissioner- Mr. Madukar Pandey for his motivation.” said Andhare.

Higher than Mt. Everest base camp

Notably, the road passing through Umling La (Pass) in Eastern Ladakh, stands at a higher altitude than the base camp of Mount Everest. It connects Chisumle and Demchok villages which are located in close proximity to the Indo-China border in the eastern sector.

