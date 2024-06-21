Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Nab Dreaded Gangster Carrying ₹50 Thousand Reward In UP

The gangster in police custody | FPJ

After dodging the Uttar Pradesh (UP) police for more than two years, a dreaded gangster carrying a reward of Rs.50,000 on his head was finally arrested from Vasai by the crime detection unit of the Naigaon police station attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police.

Notably, the gangster identified as-Rahimul Ibrahim Ansari (32)- a native of Sitamarhi in Uttar Pradesh was carrying a reward of Rs.50,000 for his arrest. According to the police, Ansari led a four-member gang that stole valuables from parked cars by smashing their windows in various parts of UP. Such was the terror of the gang in the region that none of the eye-witnesses came forward to testify against them.

After getting permission from the district collector, officials from the Kotwali police station slapped stringent sections of the Gangsters Act against the gang members. While three of his accomplices were arrested for their involvement in the crimes, Ansari had remained absconding for more than two years.

The MBVV police recently received information from the Prayagraj field unit of special task force (STF) attached to the Uttar Pradesh police that Ansari was hiding at some place in Vasai. Based on inputs from informer network and electronic surveillance, the MBVV police team in association with their STF (UP) counterparts apprehended Ansari from the Chinchoti area of Vasai on Thursday.

Investigations revealed Ansari’s involvement in 27 cases of thefts and other crimes which he had committed in the Vasai and Virar areas in 2016. Ansari was produced before the court which granted his transit remand to the Uttar Pradesh police.