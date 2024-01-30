Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Nab 25-Year-Old Man From Nagpur With Desi Pistol; Probe Underway

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Nab 25-Year-Old Man From Nagpur With Desi Pistol | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: A 25-year-old youth from Nagpur who was currently staying in Dahisar has been arrested by the crime detection unit attached to the Pelhar police station after he was found to be in illegal possession of a country-made (desi) pistol and two live cartridges on Monday afternoon.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by police sub inspector- Tukaram Bhople under the guidance of senior police inspector- Jitendra Vankoti laid a trap and apprehended the suspect identified as Bhavya Chaitanya Dave (25)- native of Nagpur who was currently holed up at a tenement in Dahisar (west). Upon frisking the cops found Dave to be in the possession of a country made pistol live cartridge collectively valued at ₹48,000.

“Prima facie it appears that the accused had come to deliver the pistol. However, we are scanning his antecedents for any criminal history even as investigations were on to ascertain the source and destination of the firearm.” said senior police inspector- Jitendra Vankoti. Meanwhile an offence under the relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra police Act has been registered at the Pelhar police station against the accused who has been remanded to custody after he was produced before the court on Tuesday. Further investigations were on.