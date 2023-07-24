Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Bust Gang Of Thieves Targetting ATMs

The crime branch unit (zone II) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police claim to have busted a gang of thieves who targeted Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in the region. Six members of the gang including a minor were apprehended for their involvement in the thefts. Five of those arrested have been taken into police custody, while the minor has been sent to a juvenile home.

The masked gang members had recently made an unsuccessful attempt to break-open the chest and cash dispenser of a nationalised bank’s ATM located in the Bhabola Naka area of Vasai. An offence under sections 380, 511, 427 and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Manikpur police station against the unidentified thieves.

ATM theft case handed over to Crime Branch

Alarmed by the number of similar cases of ATM thefts in the region, the case was handed over to the crime branch unit. A team led by police inspector Shahuraj Ranaware started investigations by scanning closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the ATM kiosk and possible getaway routes. The team spotted a suspiciously moving Fiat Linea car with an incomplete number plate near the crime scene during the break-in attempt.

The police intensified patrolling and found the car parked in the Dongri area of Achole. As they were about to start the car, the team apprehended six people including a minor, five of whom were identified as D’Russel D’souza alias Rohit, Badak Vinodkumar Chauhan alias Prabhu, Saahil Budharam Tak, Sonu Nayansingh Pariyar and Kaushik Vijay Yadav-all residents of Nallasopara. The name of the minor has been withheld.

The accused confessed to their involvement in two more ATM break-in cases. Rohit who is said to be the kingpin of the gang is a habitual offender involved in six cases of house break-ins in the region. The police have impounded the car and equipment used in the crime. Further investigations were on.

