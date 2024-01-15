Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC's Cluster Redevelopment Project Gains Steam After UAV, Drones & LiDAR Tech Deployed To Power Survey

FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Months after getting a green signal from the state government for the implementation of the integrated cluster development scheme, in the twin-city, the ongoing survey of pockets falling under the urban renewal plans (URPs) has finally gathered momentum on the virtue of high-tech technology including- distometers, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) or drones armed with light detection and ranging (LiDAR) machines.

Notably, a notification had been issued by the urban development department, following which the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) released maps of 24 URP’s (450 hectares) for the implementation of the much-awaited cluster scheme-largely benefiting occupants of dilapidated and dangerous structures to revitalise the city’s infrastructure comprehensively by toeing the lines of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) which became the first city to implement the scheme in Asia.

Areas that will come under Cluster Survey

Seven URPs in areas including Mashacha Pada (15.66 hectares), Mandvi Pada (19.47 hectares), Dachkul Pada (27.74 hectares), Mahajan Wadi (10.44 hectares), Penkar Pada (27.74 hectares), 60 feet Road, Bhayandar (29.38 hectares) and Ambedkar Nagar (4.49 hectares) will be surveyed for the implementation of the cluster development in the first phase which would set a template for all future developments through the scheme.

2 out of 7 URP's are under survey

“As of now work to survey two out of the seven URP’s is in progress by an agency which has been roped in for the purpose.” said officer on special duty (OSD)-Dileep Ghevare who heads the special task force (STF) which has been formed to give momentum to the process. “ To capture the exact end-to-end carpet area of each unit, we have launched multi-layered mapping process aimed at weeding out any chance of errors. Apart from using hi-tech gadgets, our personnel are also conducting on-field surveys." said an official.

The process also envisages biometric survey, verification of building documents and preparation of a database of entitled beneficiaries. While the findings of the techno economic viability (TEV) study has already been submitted, the compiled data will be entered in the Centralised Information Management System (CIMS) for further process. The state government has allotted funds amounting ₹10 crore for the scheme.