Mira Bhayandar: MBMC to pay water bills as per meter reading at its entry point in Chena

A week after installing a device at its entry point in Chena village on the Ghodbunder Road to measure the actual quantum of water being supplied to the twin-city from the primary lifting source, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has asked the Shahad Temghar (STEM) water authority to generate bills with accordance to quantum of water metered by the device.

Earlier the billing process was being done on the virtue of readings recorded by the measuring device located at Mankoli, a few kilometers away from Chena. While the measuring device was installed on 3 June 2021, a significant deficit was detected apparently due to in-transit losses between Mankoil and Chena.

Apart from pressing on the demands of generating bills as per readings recorded in Chena, municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole in his letter to the STEM authorities has requested regular supply of the entire allotted quota of 86 MLD.

As against the requirement of over 225 MLD, the twin-city has an allotted supply of 211 MLD provided jointly by the MIDC (125 MLD) and Shahad Temghar STEM (86 MLD) water supply authority.

However, the actual supply hovers around below 200 MLD as the civic administration still loses a huge quantity of potable water in transit on a daily basis owing to leakages, unaccounted supply and theft. With no self-sustained resources of water supply like other civic bodies, the twin-city also faces a demographic dilemma as it falls in the tail-end of the district. Moreover, frequent disruptions owing to repair and maintenance works add to the water woes of citizens.