Mira- Bhayandar: MBMC To Boost Twin-City Branding Under 'Vision @2047'

Two months after taking lessons from experts in its “Vision @ 2047” (innovate, connect and prosper) conclave, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now rolled up its sleeves to undertake “Branding” as a mission to define and elevate the standing of the twin-city on the state, national and global platform.

Sustainable city branding was one of the major topics in the Vision@2047- a two-day conclave organised by the MBMC in February this year. Tarun Singh Chauhan who is the founder of brand consulting firm-TSC, had shared his ideas, strategies and importance of city branding. Municipal commissioner- Sanjay Katkar has directed all head of departments (HoD) to compile data of all civic properties and other related details of public places and submit them to city engineer- Deepak Khambit who has been appointed as the nodal officer for the “City Branding” project which will be implemented under the aegis of the newly established innovation cell.

A meeting was recently held to discuss the primary strategy for the city branding project aimed at defining the twin-city’s identity and promoting its cultural/historic heritage.

The Concept of City Branding

The branding concept includes installation of visually appealing welcome gates at key entry points of the twin-city, colour coding system for various types of buildings to help create a cohesive, aesthetic and facilitate wayfinding for citizens and visitors, use of strategically placed digital billboards to promote events, attractions and initiatives that align with MBMC’s branding message, user friendly online platform/mobile applications that provide simplified access to services, information and resources of the twin-city, smart city initiatives like intelligent traffic management systems, energy efficient lighting, highlighting bridges and architectural landmarks as symbols of connectivity and progress upgradation of bus shelters, enhance beach amenities to promote them as key attractions for tourism and recreation, revitalising market areas with infrastructural improvements, uniformed street beautification, community engagement programmes to involve citizens, aligned vendor shops for uniform appearance with consistent signages, awnings and display, surveillance system for public safety.

Spread across an area of 79.4 sq.km the twin-city having Mumbai, Vasai-Virar and Thane as its neighbouring cities, is a blend of urban, rural, coastal and industrial areas.