Mira- Bhayandar: MBMC Collaborates With CEGP To Launch Innovation Cell For Civic Body

FPJ

In a step aimed at fostering the culture of innovation and enhancing the overall development of the twin-city, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has recently tied up with Centre for Education, Governance and Policy (CEGP) Foundation- Pune-based reputed company for establishing an Innovation Cell (IC) for the civic body.

A resolution to this effect was approved last month by municipal commissioner- Sanjay Katkar in his capacity as the administrator of the civic body, following which tenders were invited and the CEGP Foundation was shortlisted for the job.

Composition And Expertise Of The CEGP Team

The CEGP has deployed a 17-member team comprising- project manager, environment consultant, field engineers and experts in the field of traffic, town planning, management information system (MIS), solid waste management, monitoring and evaluation. “Apart from on-field visits to monitor various ongoing projects, the cell will be conducting research on innovative ideas and assisting the civic body in formulating action plans to enhance and improve facilities in the twin-city.” said municipal commissioner- Sanjay Katkar.

The cell which commenced its work on 1, April will be headed by additional civic chief-Aniket Manorkar as its nodal officer. The key focus areas of the cell will cover all the parameters and sub-points in the work scopes of various civic departments including- closed circuit tele-vision (CCTV), solid waste management, public works department (PWD and anti-encroachment wing.

Field Engineers' Mandate And Reporting Process

The field engineers are mandated to click geotagged photographs of their observations during site visits and digitally submit their reports on a daily basis. "The cell will regularly share its ideas related to innovative ways on issues like scientific waste disposal, implementing measures for water and electricity conservation, promoting hygienic atmosphere and also identifying opportunities to augment revenue of the civic body." said city engineer- Deepak Khambit. The best ideas will be selected to formulate action plans in an innovative manner.