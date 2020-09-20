Mumbai

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC starts Pulse Polio immunization drive

By Suresh Golani

MBMC Chief Dr. Vijay Rathod administering polio dose to a child in Bhayandar.
Amidst the challenging task of containing the spread of the deadly pandemic, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) led by Dr Vijay Rathod embarked on the much needed and crucial pulse polio immunization drive on Sunday.

Apart from setting up 389 booths across the twin-city, 73 transit teams and 13 mobile units were deployed by MBMC's health department to administer pulse polio doses to every child aged below five years at places like-bus depots, construction sites, railway stations and shopping malls.

