Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Starts Cosmetic Treatment For Twin City's Half-Baked Cement Roads |

Mumbai: Sensing the potential threats which could arise due to the incomplete construction work of cement-concrete (CC) roads at various spots across the twin-city, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has started restoring excavated roads with water-bound macadam (WBM) mix, grouting, gravel and asphalting on a war-footing.

Immediately after returning from West Bengal where he was appointed as general observer for the Kolkata Dakshin parliamentary constituency between 14 May to 4, June, municipal commissioner- Sanjay Katkar personally started inspecting the ongoing CC road construction sites across the twin-city.

“Standing instructions have been issued to officials attached to the public works department to ensure that excavated roads are temporarily laid and grouted followed by proper compacting with use of road-rollers for a smooth motorable surface.” said Sanjay Katkar.

Notably, the twin city has a network of roads measuring around 300 km out of which 21 km have been concretised and work orders have been issued to contractors by creating 11 packages for constructing 84 more cement roads.

The estimated price tag for the road concrete project has been pegged at Rs.1,034 crore. While the MBMC has received clearance to its application seeking Rs.500 crore as a loan from a nationalised bank to concrete its road network, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will pump Rs.387 crore.

However, excavated sites and partially constructed CC roads have not only posed a serious threat of mishaps for motorists and pedestrians but has also created a risk of water-logging in surrounding areas during the rainy season. Citizens are skeptical about the claims regarding timely completion of roads which have remained half-baked at most of the sites for the past several months.

Meanwhile road contractors have also been directed to take preventive measures like proper barricading and installation of warning signages to avoid any untoward incidents.