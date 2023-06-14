Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Sets Up Traffic Themed Park For Children

With an aim to promote awareness on road safety and traffic related rules, with loads of fun among children at an early age, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is all set to open its first theme-based park in Mira Road. While a reserved plot in the Kanakia area of Mira Road measuring 4,000 square meters has been tagged, the state government has already disbursed ₹5 crore for the purpose.

Apart from miniature models of flyovers, bridges, tunnels, bus stops, sub-ways, traffic signals, roads with zebra crossing and other road signages like no-parking, directional boards, lane markings, silence zones, the park will also have an audio-visual centre, cycling tracks, cafeteria, amphitheatre, children's play area and aesthetically appealing landscaping.

Licenses will also be issued

Awareness campaigns and demonstrations regarding traffic rules will be held under the aegis of traffic personnel at regular intervals at the park. Moreover, the MBMC also plans to set up a dedicated space where officials from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) will visit once or twice a week to issue learning licenses to citizens above 18 years of age.

Foundation stone will be laid on June 18

The foundation stone laying ceremony will be held on June 18, in the presence of local Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik, MBMC chief Dilip Dhole, Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey and senior traffic department officials.

"Due to non-compliance of traffic rules and lack of information, vehicles are often challaned, this apart from causing accidents. This park will play an important role in making children aware of the traffic rules from an early age which will be useful for them in future," said Sarnaik who has played a crucial role in getting funds from the state government. “We have already received the funds from the government and the work will be taken up at war footing so that the traffic park gets ready for visitors within a year’s time,” said city engineer Deepak Khambit.