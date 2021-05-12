Mira Bhayandar: MBMC reports 18 deaths in a single day

The twin-city broke its record for the highest ever single-day Covid-related casualties by reporting 18 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday.

While the case fatality rate (CFR) currently hovers above 2.48 percent, the death toll registered by the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has mounted to 1,154.

Meanwhile 228 more people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday. With the latest additions the cumulative case count is now pegged at 46,518.

However, 43,320 patients have recovered and been discharged from various private and public healthcare facilities in the twin-city pulling down the number of active cases to 2,044.

The rate of recovery has further improved to 93.13 percent. The sudden jump in the number of casualties has set alarm bells ringing for the MBMC.