Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Pensions for Physically Challenged Delayed Due to MLC Poll Code

More than 1,110 physically challenged and people with other disabilities living in the twin-city will have to wait for another a month to get their rightful annual pensions from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) owing to the extension of the model code of conduct (MCC) imposed by the election commission (EC) for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections.

After the completion of the Lok Sabha election process, the MCC which came into force from 16, March ended after the results were announced on 4, June. However, since elections have been announced for Mumbai Graduates, Konkan Division Graduates, Nashik Division Teachers and Mumbai Teachers constituency in the state, the EC clarified that the MCC will remain in force in these divisions in accordance with these elections scheduled on 26, June.

The social welfare development department attached to the MBMC accepts applications and releases pensions to the physically challenged and people with other disabilities in April every year

“The disbursals have already been delayed by nearly three months and the wait has been further extended by a month owing to upcoming MLC polls. These are needy people who come to the municipal headquarters from far-off places. Taking a humanitarian step, the MBMC should seek permission from the EC for the disbursals as they do for other emergency works and procurement.” said former municipal corporator- Om Prakash Garodia.

The eligible beneficiaries who were told to submit their applications on 10, June were left fuming when they were turned away by civic staffers asking them to come back on 10, July. As per last year’s pension structure-362 people having 40 % to 70 % of disability were eligible for payment amounting Rs.10,000.

Similarly, 351 people having 71 % to 95 % disability and 348 who suffer more than 95 % disability were given Rs.13,000 and Rs.15,000 per person respectively. This apart from providing financial assistance in the form of scholarships to 39 differently-abled students to enable them in pursuing professional or technical courses from recognized institutes aimed at self-employment opportunities.

The pension scheme for the physically challenged had been introduced by the MBMC five years ago in 2019.