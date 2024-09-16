Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Organises Bootcamp Under CM Youth Training Scheme; 100 Job Aspirants Participate

MBMC Hosts Bootcamp for Youth Under CM Training Scheme in Mira Bhayandar | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) organised a bootcamp (first step in the job market) under the Chief Minister Youth Training Scheme- a flagship project recently launched by the state government to tackle unemployment among the youth.

The camp was jointly organised by MBMC’s social welfare department and innovation cell (IC) in association with Tech Mahindra Foundation at the community hall in Bhayandar (west) on Saturday.

Around 100 job aspirants registered their participation in the camp. Deputy municipal commissioner-Kalpita Pimple and social welfare officer- Deepali Joshi interacted with the participants and guided them about the process of enrolment while explaining the benefits of the scheme.

“The Chief minister Youth Work Training Scheme launched by the state government is aimed at equipping the youth with essential skills and enhancing their employability in the competitive job market. We will be organising such camps at regular intervals.” said municipal commissioner- Sanjay Katkar while appealing to the youth to participate in large numbers and take advantage of the job-oriented scheme.

Under the scheme, unemployed youth aged between 18 to 35 years who have completed their studies up to the 12 standard and diploma/degree holders will be paid a stipend between Rs.6,000 and Rs.10,000 per month (depending on the level of education) while on-job training in the industrial, non-industrial, government and semi government establishments.

While the candidate who should be a domicile of the state having Aadhar linked to his/her bank account will do the apprenticeship and get a job, employers will also benefit from the trained manpower.