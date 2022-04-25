Mira Bhayandar: MBMC opts for 'failed' Jet Patcher Technique to fix potholes

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) seems to refuse to learn from its past mistakes and bad experiences. This is evident by the fact that the Jet-Patcher technique of filling potholes which had failed miserably a couple of years ago is now being reintroduced in the twin city. The civic administration will spend a whopping Rs. 5 crores for the project under the guise of a quick-fix solution to get rid of the pot-hole menace by using modern technology in the form of Jet-Patcher machines.

It has been alleged that technology is being reintroduced to benefit a private construction company which is reportedly controlled by an influential politician. Presently, the public works department has deployed contractors who use hot asphalt to fill potholes. However, the MBMC contended that the manual filling work is not practical as compared to machines which repair the roads with customized cold mix, before sucking out the earlier laid tar layers.

“The Jet-Patcher technique is not only a quick-fix solution to get rid of the pot-hole menace by using modern technology, but also enhances the life span of the patch. It will be ensured that unlike before a proper methodology is used in the filling process. Moreover, the patchwork and pothole filling work started well before the onset of the monsoon. The technology will be used only during the rains.” said an official.

The Jet Patcher works on an auto-mode module and can also be used during rains but ideally in-between short gaps when rain pauses. A self-sufficient unit with combined resources of a truck, liquid, emulsion tanker, tar, sprayer, roller and compressor, the system is fully automatic, requiring minimal but trained and qualified personnel for proper results. Right from cleaning and drying the pothole, the Jet Patcher blows the cold mix onto the pothole at a very high velocity. After effectively filling and sealing it with the aggregate mix, a final layer is applied to fix and level the patch.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:11 PM IST