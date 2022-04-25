Navi Mumbai: One day training on legal aspects of housing societies held in Belapur

Sahkar Bharti Sanstha organised a day long camp training camp on legal rights and duties for members of housing societies in Belapur. The camp was organised from 9 am to 4 pm at Narmada Niketan, Mangal Hall, Sector 8, Belapur on Sunday.

The aim of the training camp was to ensure that housing societies get the rights and legal information of its members and office bearers.

A large number of representatives from housing societies attended the training camp. During the camp, office bearers of housing societies were informed about the legal aspect on different issues that arise in housing societies.

From maintenance of the building to handling day to day issues of housing societies, office bearers face a lot of challenges. There are provisions in law for the solution of any issues. But in absence of knowledge, the issue instead of getting solved, it lingers.

The registrar of CIDCO co-operative society Dr. Kedari Jadhav was the chief guest and he was accompanied by Vivek Jugade, Rahul Patil, Vijay Pakhale, Adv. Shilpa Shingare, Adv. Chandrakant Nikam, Adv. Uday Varunjikar and other experts.

“The training course provided guidance on Housing Co-operative Societies by-laws, members' rights, duties, responsibilities, accounts, audit, recon[1]struction, and election process,” said Pramod Joshi, district president of Sahkar Bharti Sanstha.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 12:44 PM IST