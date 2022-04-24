MBMC offers tax sops to encourage e-vehicle charging stations in housing societies

After deciding to give property tax discounts to early birds and online payers, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in a bid to encourage the push for green energy, has now chalked out a proposal to extend similar benefits to individuals and housing societies who set-up charging stations for electric vehicles (EV).

As per the plan mooted by the civic administration, the property tax exemptions will range from 2 to 5 per cent which is in accordance with the state urban development department guidelines based on the newly drafted Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy.

The civic administration will table the proposal for a final nod before the general body meeting on Friday. For any individual who sets up a charging station for his/her own electric vehicle or any other electric vehicle in the society, two per cent relief in property tax will be given them.

As per the procedure that has been laid out, if a housing society sets up the charging facility for its members, then the property tax relief will be 5% per cent for all society members. If a housing society uses its charging facilities on a commercial basis, then the tax will not be assessed at commercial rates, but at residential rates.

While deputy mayor Hasmukh Gehlot welcomed the move, he also reiterated his demand to amend existing laws making it mandatory to set up EV charging stations in new residential and commercial buildings. “The use of EVs is gradually increasing and charging stations will be a necessity in the future,” said Gehlot.

It will have to be ensured by the applicant that the charging stations do not obstruct pedestrian or traffic movement in any way. This decision will now encourage many housing societies to set up their own charging stations to help the public get some benefit from it.

Sunday, April 24, 2022