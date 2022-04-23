Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Bags state award for citizen oriented E-Services

In what can be termed as a proud moment for the twin-city, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has bagged the third prize in the ambitious Rajiv Gandhi Administrative Momentum (Progress) Campaign and Competition for 2021-22.

The civic administration headed by the commissioner- Dilip Dhole along with his deputy's- Maruti Gaikwad and Sanjay Shinde received the prize from the chief minister- Uddhav Thackeray in the presence of senior ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in appreciation of developing a virtual platform which facilitates a simple and convenient way for citizens to access 48-type of services at the click of the mouse on MBMC’s web portal www.mbmc.gov.in from anywhere and anytime at no extra charges.

The award includes prize money amounting Rs. 4 lakh, a memento, and a certificate. In an appreciative gesture, the municipal commissioner felicitated MBMC’s system manager- Rajkumar Gharat along with the entire team working at the citizen facilitation center (CFC) and technical experts for their tireless efforts in making the e-service facility a success.

The 48 services include services like property and water tax-related work, marriage certificates, commercial licenses, dispensing of no-objection certificates (NOC) from various departments like the Fire Brigade and also town planning department. This apart from developing mobile applications, introducing dedicated helpline numbers and social media platforms to address grievances and resolve complaints.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 04:12 PM IST