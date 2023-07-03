Mira Bhayandar: MBMC introduces PoS devices to ease property tax payments | Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has introduced Point of Sale (PoS) machines to enable citizens of the twin-city to easily pay property taxes at their doorstep. A total of Rs71 crore property tax has been collected by the MBMC property tax department within three months of the current financial year, till June 30. To further augment its property tax recovery figures, the civic administration has procured 20 PoS devices while updating its system to incorporate the collection feature in its existing software. The devices will become operative next week.

Civic chief Dilip Dhole said, “These PoS machines will be linked with the main data server of the MBMC and payments made by citizens will be reflected instantly. Once they make the payments, the taxpayers will get receipts generated through these machines, and they will also receive messages on their registered mobile numbers with links to download the receipts.”

Payment through PoS machine

The civic administration has received these machines free of cost from a bank with which they have tied up for the process of tax collection. Property holders can swipe their credit/debit cards or use the dynamic Quick Response (QR) code to pay their taxes from their bank accounts or digital wallets. Moreover, outstanding can be generated by entering the name of the property holder whose name appears in the property tax bills. Earlier, the bills could be generated only after entering the unique identification number of the property.

Apart from offline payments through cash and cheque, there has been a significant surge in property tax collections through digital modes of payments, including municipal website links mbmc.gov.in/property and mobile application “MyMBMC” facilitated by the civic administration.

App to Keep Eye on Recovery Staffers

In addition to the PoS devices, the MBMC has also developed a mobile application exclusively for senior officials, including commissioner, additional commissioner, and deputy chiefs, to monitor the daily collections at the ward-level which will help evaluate the track record of the concerned on-duty recovery personnel. The app is also armed with a comprehensive database of property owners, which the officer can use to identify defaulters who have failed to clear the dues.