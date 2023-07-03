Mira Bhayandar: CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates Slew Of Projects In Twin-City | FPJ

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde laid foundation stones and inaugurated a slew of projects mooted for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) by legislators Pratap Sarnaik and Geeta Jain on Sunday evening. The function started at around 6 pm- almost seven hours after the scheduled timing due to the delayed arrival of the chief minister.

Inaugurated projects include CBSE school building

The newly-inaugurated projects include- mobile ambulances, equipment like- mist spray cannons, purchased from funds allotted by the Central government under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) for the improvement of air quality, CBSE school building, a new ward office building (number 6) in Kashimira named in memory of activist-author, Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe, new building for the Manekpur police station, grand entrance constructed at the west side of Bhayandar railway station and the historic Ghodbunder fort.

Foundation laid for several projects

After the inaugural ceremonies, Shinde laid the foundation stone on an online mode for the construction of proposed projects including- Sadguru Sadananda Maharaj Hall, gymnastic centre in memory of late Shiv Sena corporator Harishchandra Aamgaonkar, cement concrete roads, internal network of pipelines to facilitate distribution of water received from the 218 MLD Surya Regional Water Supply Project, second stage of the underground drainage system and various other projects.

Shinde speaks on the occasion

Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said, “Various projects including the Metro were stalled in the last two-and-a-half years but our government has taken them up on priority. Our double engine government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been joined by one more engine, which will add more speed in launching people-centric schemes,” he said.