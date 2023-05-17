Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC gears up to face 21 high-tide days this monsoon

PTI

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and citizens living along the coastline will have to be alert this monsoon as the sea will rise above 4.5 metres for as many as 24 times in 21 days between June 4 and September 3.

Taking into account the weather forecast, MBMC’s disaster management cell has released a list of high-tide days when the sea level will rise above an average of 4.5 metres. If the tides are coupled with heavy rainfall, chances of flooding become significantly higher, especially in low-lying areas since there are no outlets for the rainwater.

Pre-monsoon desilting work 75% complete

“While pre-monsoon desilting work is more than 75 percent complete, as many as 55 low-lying areas and chronic water-logging spots have been identified in the twin-city, this year. Suction pumps will also be made available,” said additional municipal commissioner Dr. Sambhaji Panpatte.

According to data available with the MBMC’s disaster management cell, nine out of the 21 days will witness sea waves reaching a height of 4.8 to 4.9 metres, mostly during the afternoon.

MBMC Disaster management team 'fully prepared'

The remaining days are expected to record high tides of 4.5 to 4.6 meters.

“Our disaster management cell is fully prepared to face any emergency situation. Apart from roping in members of the fishing community and expert swimmers for rescue operations, personnel from all departments will remain on high alert. Municipal properties including schools will soon be earmarked to cater as transit camps in case the need arises,” said an official.

Although tides over 4.5 metres are termed 'high', they are considered dangerous if the height touches 5 metres.