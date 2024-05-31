Mira- Bhayandar: MBMC Embarks On Pre-Monsoon Clean Up Drives After Desilting

Pre Monsoon Cleanliness drive | FPJ

To ensure clean roads and public places during the rainy season, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has undertaken pre-monsoon clean-up drives across all the six wards in the twin-city. Various teams comprising sanitation and fire brigade personnel under the supervision of additional municipal commissioner-Aniket Manorkar and deputy civic chief- Kalpita Pimple embarked on the pre-monsoon cleanliness drive in ward number 3 and 4 encompassing an area of nearly 17 kilometers including the main and arterial roads on Friday. The scope of work included-trimming of trees, accumulation of dry garbage, removal of stickers pasted on walls, action against litter mongers/ single use plastic material, cleaning of tanks, washing toilets and roads with the use of jet spray machines and removal of stickers pasted on walls. “The purpose of this drive is to get the cleanliness work done before monsoon to avoid inconvenience to the public. All ward officers and sanitation staffers have been instructed to monitor the work personally.” said municipal commissioner- Sanjay Katkar.

In the three-hour long drive, the civic administration claims to have cleaned 1300 kg of dust, accumulation and disposal of 1,900 kg dry garbage, trimming 900 kg of potentially hazardous tree branches, cleaning spit stains at 42 spots and removal of stickers from 95 places. The team also collected fines amounting Rs. 18,500 from litter mongers and those found spitting in public places.

The drive will continue in other parts of the twin-city. Apart from littering the twin-city faces a number of problems owing to the accumulated garbage and construction debris during monsoon every year. There have been instances of drains overflowing as the silt removed from them is not cleared and they flow back during rains. The MBMC has claimed that private contractors had completed 75 percent of the pre-monsoon desilting work till 29, May and the remaining task will be wrapped before the 5, June deadline. There are around 155 major and minor nullahs in the twin-city which measure up to more than 240 km. However, around 60 of them are yet to be desilted.