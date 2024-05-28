Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Brigade Witnesses Increase In Fire Cases Across City Due to Scorching Heat |

Mumbai: The fire and emergency services wing attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is having a busy summer season due to the scorching heat in the twin-city.

Fire stations across the twin-city are witnessing an increased number of calls related to minor fires. “On an average we have been receiving two calls every day in the peak summer season-mostly regarding minor fires which are triggered due to short circuits especially in the meter boxes. Our firefighters are always on their toes to attend calls and take immediate action.” confirmed chief fire officer-Prakash Borade.

The extensive use of air-conditioners in houses and commercial establishments heightens the chance of short circuits leading to fire mishaps. This apart from fires that break out in mounds of accumulated garbage-like the Uttan dumping ground which has witnessed a spate of major fires in the past two months.

As per the emergency helpline numbers uploaded on MBMC’s official website, people should immediately call the nearest fire stations on 28197637 / 28041000 (Bhayandar west), 28192829 (Bhayandar east), 28553661 (Mira Road) and 28452002 (Uttan) in case of any fire, so that it could be put out before it leads to loss to life and property.