Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Directs Contractual Workers To Submit Online Applications To Nearby Police Stations For Character Verification

The MBMC building | FPJ

Following a delay of more than a month after the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) issued a circular on November 28, directing all heads of department (which outsource work to private entities) to ensure that character verification reports of all contractual staffers are submitted at the earliest, the applicants have been now asked to submit online applications for the purpose to their respective police stations.

Alarmed by instances in which contractual staffers were found involved in anomalies and even crimes, the circular had also sought an action taken report (ATR) with the list of all contractual staffers within three days. However, a negligible number of workers submitted the character certificates, prompting the civic officials to communicate with police chief’s of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV), Palghar, Thane and Mumbai who advised them to move online applications instead of manual submissions.

1 month-long extension granted for verification process

“Following orders by the civic chief in the recently held review meeting, a month-long extension was granted for the agencies to complete the verification process of their staffers on the online platform of the concerned police stations. While some contractors including those who provide services of conductors and drivers for the public transport authority have submitted the character certificates others are also following suit. However, non-compliance of the orders within a month will invite strict action.” said additional civic chief- Aniket Manorkar.

Contractual workers assigned to various deparments

Around 3,500 people-mostly living out of the twin-city have been roped in by the private agencies on a contractual basis for projects carried out by various departments in the MBMC. The sanitation department tops with around 2,000 workers, followed by the public transport authority and water supply department with 450 and 300 workers hired by the private contractors respectively. This apart from 105 computer operators and junior engineers hired by a manpower supply agency and around 200 staffers hired on a contract basis for the tree authority for the maintenance of gardens and playground in the twin-city.