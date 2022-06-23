Mira Bhayandar: MBMC chief directs on-field staffers to share live location |

After paying surprise visits to libraries, public toilets, and schools, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) chief Dilip Dhole dropped in at the fire brigade unit and disaster management centre located in the Kanakia area of Mira Road on Thursday. However, the MBMC chief was shocked to find ten civic personnel absent from their regular duties.

Irked over the absence at such a crucial emergency service facilitating unit, the commissioner not only marked the missing personnel absent in the daily muster roll and asked their immediate higher-ups to slap show cause notices on them seeking an explanation, but also issued directions to the head of departments, officials and other staffers to share the live location of their field visits via WhatsApp.

“The sharing of live location during field visits will not only ensure transparency and keep a check on habitual absentee and latecomers with lame excuses, but will also avoid unnecessary injustice to sincere and hardworking staffers,” said Dhole who checked the working of emergency response numbers (ERN) and directed the operators to attend each and every call to ensure that assistance is reached at the earliest.

Apart from zone-wise disaster management service units, a centralized 24x7 disaster control room has been set up at the main administrative building of the civic body in Bhayandar (west), where citizens can telephonically register complaints on dedicated helpline number including 28117102/ 28117104, during the monsoons. Officials and staffers from across various departments are deployed in the disaster management units on a rotation basis.