Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC chief says 65% of desilting work is complete after inspection

FPJ

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) chief Dilip Dhole reviewed the progress of the ongoing pre- monsoon desilting work of nullahs in the twin-city on Tuesday.

Breaking the age-old ritual of delayed beginning of the annual pre-monsoon desilting work, the MBMC started the exercise this year.

Desilting work to be completed before June 10

The desilting operations commence from the first week of April instead of 10, May, to ensure that the work is completed before 10, June.

“Although June 10 is the deadline for completion, more than 65 percent of the desilting has been completed. While the work is expected to be finished on time, certain shortcomings were brought to the notice of the sanitary inspectors and concerned contractor who has to shoulder responsibility arising in the monsoon period.” said Dhole who was accompanied by additional civic chief Dr. Sambhaji Panpatte and City Engineer- Deepak Khambit.

Tender contracts estimated to be worth around ₹3 crore have been awarded to private companies for manual and mechanical excavation with JCB’s, Boat-Poclain and Hydraulic Earth Moving Machines for de-silting work across the six zonal divisions demarcated in the twin-city.

155 major and minor nullahs in the twin-city

Private agencies have also been roped in for the provision of suction pumps to de-water chronic flooding spots in the region. There are around 155 major and minor nullahs in the twin-city which measure up to more than 240 km. It has been alleged that ample scope has been provided for the contractors to manipulate loopholes in the clock-based pricing structure, exploitation of workers by denying minimum wages and safety gears to continue with their routine money minting exercise.

However, the MBMC claims to have put in place adequate steps like- real time video shooting of on-duty labour and in-action machines, manual logbook records, on-site supervision at ward level and before and after photos of the desilting process.