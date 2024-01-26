Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Chief Sanjay Katkar Joins Students For A Meal, Ensures Quality Check Under 'Poshak Aahar' Scheme

MBMC chief participates in Poshak Aahar | FPJ

In order to ensure that municipal school students are being served the right kind of eatables in an hygienic atmosphere under the government’s "Poshak Aahar" (nutritious food) scheme, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) chief Sanjay Katkar accompanied by other senior officials including education officer Sonali Matekar were amongst those who joined the students in relishing the meal at one of the schools in Kashimira on Wednesday afternoon.

Immediately after assuming charge, Katkar had issued standing instructions to the officials handling the education department, to ensure that quality of food served to students under the scheme is not compromised in any manner.

MBMC Chief Lays Emphasis On Hygienic Food

Underlining the importance of hygienically cooked food with full nutrient value to the students under the scheme, Katkar said, "A majority of the students in municipal schools come from the lower economic strata of the society. Any compromise in the quality of food served to students is totally unwarranted and undesirable. I will personally review and take feedback about the food quality from students at regular intervals."

At present, MBMC’s education department runs 36 municipal schools imparting education in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati and semi-English mediums up to the X standard to around 8,845 students. The MBMC has roped in two women self help groups (SHG) for providing the nutritious food which is cooked at a centralised kitchen in Mira Road. The menu keeps changing with rice, dal and different types of cereals. Also utensils are also supplied according to the number of students in each school.

Read Also Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Education Department Takes Proactive Steps For SSC Exam Preparedness

Start Extra Classes, Set Up Study Rooms

After interacting with students to know if they were facing any kind of difficulties, the civic chief directed the education officer to hold extra classes for the academically weak students after the regular schooling hours and also make arrangements for setting up study rooms for those who live in small houses and are unable to train their focus on studies