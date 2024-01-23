Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Education Department Takes Proactive Steps For SSC Exam Preparedness | Representational Image

To ensure that their Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) students do not end up making errors in board exams, the education department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has organised a series of sessions to guide them on various aspects, including subject-wise preparation, scoring methods, paper presentation, unique identification (UID) codes, affixing bar-code and holocraft stickers for their examinations beginning February 1. The holocraft stickers were introduced to avoid revealing the identity of the student and to ensure unbiased evaluation.

1st batch after MBMC elevated education facilities

Notably, this is the first batch of 190 students from four municipal schools, including three Marathi medium and one Urdu medium, who will be appearing for the SSC examinations after the MBMC elevated education facilities from Class 8 to Class 10.

Additional municipal commissioner Dr Sambhaji Panpatte said, “In board examinations, paper presentation matters a lot. Apart from general sessions and mock examinations, individual attention is being given to each student, which will not only make them aware about the technical aspects but also help them organise their paper in the best way.”

The session will be conducted in three phases. With the directions of municipal commissioner Sanjay Katkar, the education department has roped in experienced moderators and teachers to guide the students.