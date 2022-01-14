Mira Bhayandar: MBMC bags 2nd rank for excelling in women & child welfare schemes

Always in the news mostly for the wrong reasons, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has achieved something which it can feel proud about. The civic body has clinched the second spot in the state for its excellence in implementing various social welfare projects under its Women and Child Welfare Department.

The list of award recipients was released by the All India Institute of Local Self Government (AIILSG), which had organized the competitive rankings in association with the Maharashtra Mayor’s Council.

"We are proud to be the recipients of the award. It will be ensured that apart from launching welfare projects under the aegis of the women and child welfare and other civic departments, all public-oriented schemes rolled out by the state and central government are dedicatedly implemented in the twin-city,” said municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole.

Apart from distributing sewing machines, auto-rickshaws, grinders and providing training in various fields like driving, beauty parlour courses aimed at empowering needy women, the women and child welfare committee also felicitates meritorious students who pass out with flying clours in various examinations.

The committee members and civic officials frequently visit Balwadis and civic maternity units at healthcare facilities to review the arrangements. While the MBMC clinched the second spot amongst the D-class corporations in the state, the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation (KMC) bagged the first and third spot respectively.

The award distribution ceremony will be held shortly, stated the contents of the letter issued to the MBMC by Ranjit Chavhan who heads the AIILSG.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Central Railway to operate Mega block on suburban sections on Sunday

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 06:42 PM IST