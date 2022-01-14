Mumbai: Central Railway to operate Mega block on suburban sections on Sunday

The Central Railway will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work on January 16, Sunday, a recent press release said.

The details for the mega-block are as follows:

Main Line

Matunga-Mulund Up and Down Fast Lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.44 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line at Matunga, halting at stations as per their respective scheduled halts between Matunga and Mulund. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on the Down fast line at Mulund and will arrive at the destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.46 am to 3.26 pm will be diverted on Up slow line at Mulund, halting at stations as per their respective scheduled halts between Mulund and Matunga. Further, these Up fast services will be re-diverted on the Up fast line at Matunga and will arrive at destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour line

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period, the press release said.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period, the release added.

