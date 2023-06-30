Mira-Bhayandar: Man Who Brought Goats Home Booked, Charged For Outraging Modesty Of Society Woman

A day after an uproar erupted at a sprawling housing complex in Kashimira over a controversial incident involving the entry of goats by one of the society members, the police registered an offence against him on Thursday for outraging the modesty of a woman during the scuffle.

Mohsin Khan, a resident of Estella Society in the JP Infra complex, had brought two sacrificial goats on the occasion of Bakri-Eid. However, he faced stiff resistance from the on-duty security guards and society members who gathered in large numbers to register their protest against the presence of the animals on the society premises on Tuesday night.

Eviction of goats

Tempers ran high after some members started chanting religious hymns while demanding eviction of the goats, which according to them is a violation of society rules.

Despite police intervention, the protestors remained adamant as the deadlock continued till early morning on Wednesday. The police had registered an offence against 30-40 members of the housing society for rioting and molestation.

Khan booked under relevant sections

In a significant twist to the controversy, the Kashimira police, in response to a complaint filed by a female member of the housing society, booked Khan under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday.

Khan says he has been wrongfully booked

Khan, who is said to be an office bearer of a regional party in Mumbai, has claimed he had been wrongfully booked, that too more than 24 hours after the incident. He said the footage captured from CCTV cameras will show that the charges levelled against him are baseless. No arrests have been made in either of the cases so far. Meanwhile, police personnel have been deputed at the complex to prevent any untoward incident. Further investigations are underway.

Read Also Goat Gang Busted in Mira-Bhayandar: Crime Branch Unit Arrests Trio Operating in Stolen Tempos