Goat Gang Busted in Mira-Bhayandar: Crime Branch Unit Arrests Trio Operating in Stolen Tempos

FPJ

The crime branch unit (zone II) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested three people said to be the members of a notorious gang that moved around in stolen tempos to steal goats.

According to the police, following a complaint from Akil Qureshi (34) regarding four missing goats from his mutton shop in the Alkapuri area, along with several other reported incidents of a similar nature, the Crime Branch unit, led by Police Inspector Shahuraj Ranaware, was tasked with conducting parallel investigations to apprehend the culprits. The team not only scanned footage captured by CCTV cameras installed at crime scenes and possible getaway routes, but also activated their informer network.

Based on a tip-off the team nabbed the trio who have been identified as-Mustafa Abid Hashmi (24), Mohammed Kalim Qureshi (36) and Siddhu Gulam Hussain Khan alias Ibarat Ali (19) from the Fatherwadi Naka area in Vasai. Investigations revealed their involvement in five cases of goat theft committed in Vasai, Nallasopara, Mumbra and Kalyan. The gang members stole the livestock and sold them in markets in Mumbai. One stolen tempo which was used in the crimes has been seized. Further investigations are underway.