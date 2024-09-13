 Mira Bhayandar: Major Internal Reshuffle In MBMC, 256 Staffers Transferred; Civic Chief Warns Against Political Pressure
In an apparent move aimed at pepping-up the efficiency of the workforce, municipal commissioner and administrator-Sanjay Katkar has conducted a major internal reshuffle in various departments attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 04:43 PM IST
MBMC Commissioner- Sanjay Katkar | File Photo

Right from assistant commissioners, office superintendents and clerks to peons, sweepers (sanitation workers), guards, labourers and even balwadi-teachers, as many as 247 staffers and nine contractual engineers have been transferred to various other departments.

Sanitation workers are top on the list with 151 transfers, followed by 40 peons and 14 balwadi teachers. The transferred officials and personnel have been directed to take charge of their new departments within twenty-four hours.

The transfer orders issued by the commissioner on Friday (13, September) are tagged with a warning of strict disciplinary action against those who delay in taking charge of their new assignments or try to exert political pressure to cancel the transfer orders. This is the first time in the history of the MBMC that such a massive internal reshuffle has been initiated by any commissioner.

Staffers working in almost all departments including- public works, election wing, animal husbandry, town planning, tree authority, water supply, social welfare, ward office, property tax, library, property management, education, anti-encroachment, law, advertisement, accounts, audit, birth and death registration have received the been transfer orders.

“The reshuffle process will definitely bring more transparency and improve the quality of our workforce.” said a senior officer while indicating that transfers may not be limited just to the lower rung. There is a strong possibility of a reshuffle in the higher echelons of the MBMC in coming days.





