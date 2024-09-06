 Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Reactivates Anti-Debris Squad After 2-Year Hiatus To Combat Illegal Dumping
After lying in an inoperative mode for the past more than two years, the anti-debris squad (ADS) to check and prevent illegal dumping activities in the twin-city has been finally reactivated by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Suresh Golani
Updated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
MBMC Wakes Up to Reactivate Defunct Anti-Debris Night Squads | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: After lying in an inoperative mode for the past more than two years, the anti-debris squad (ADS) to check and prevent illegal dumping activities in the twin-city has been finally reactivated by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Alarmed by the massive dumping of debris especially in eco-sensitive areas including- mangrove belts, creeks, rivulets, wetlands, coastal regulation zones and nullahs, the MBMC’s health department had MBMC) had introduced the concept of 24x7 anti-debris dumping squad in November-2017 to check and prevent such illegal activities which not only posed a serious threat to the fragile ecosystem but also increased the risk of flooding during the rainy season.

Illegal Dumping

Illegal Dumping | File Photo

However, the next-to-zero achievement in its action taken report (ATR) owing to deliberate apathy towards controlling the dumping menace, the ADS was disbanded a couple of years after its formation. Rising incidents of rampant dumping, prompted the MBMC to reactivate the ADS in order to keep vigil during the night.

The members of the squad who took action against the dumping mafia

The members of the squad who took action against the dumping mafia | File Photo

“Six squads comprising five members each including sanitary inspectors, supervisors and security guards have been formed. So far the reactivated ADS has taken action against seven truckers for illegally dumping debris at various spots.” said deputy municipal commissioner- Sachin Bangar.

Delegated with powers to register criminal cases at the concerned police stations against the offenders, the squads have been provided with the needed mechanism including patrolling jeeps and other equipment.

Apart from keeping vigil on the entry points of the twin-city, the duty of the squad envisaged keeping a close eye on road side dumping of debris by citizens and commercial establishments while conducting repair and renovation works.

Notably, the ADS will also keep an eye and act against those who are found to be installing illegal banners which have been defacing the twin-city.

