Mira-Bhayandar: CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates ICC Unit To Monitor CCTV Feeds In MBMC Schools, Urges Police to Ensure Student Safety

Chief Minister -Eknath Shinde on Thursday inaugurated the integrated control and command (ICC) unit set up by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to monitor live feed streamed by closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras that have been installed in municipal schools.

Shinde inaugurated the facility through video conferencing at a ceremony held at the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangesh Auditorium, Kashimira in the presence of civic chief-Sanjay Katkar, police commissioner- Madhukar Pandey, legislators- Pratap Sarnaik and Geeta Jain.

ICC unit in Bhayandar | FPJ

The ICC Unit | FPJ

While lauding the efforts of the MBMC for taking the surveillance system to the next level by facilitating the ICC unit to monitor live feeds streamed by CCTV cameras that have been installed in municipal schools, the chief minister advised the police department to ensure that lady cops are deployed to conduct random inspections in schools and interact with girl students to know if they are facing any kind of difficulties.

The chief minister also said that all municipal and private education institutions should replicate the MBMC model of real time monitoring which will act as a preventive measure to stop crime against girl students. Currently, the MBMC’s education department runs 36 municipal schools imparting education in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati and semi-English mediums up to the X standard to around 9,250 students including 4625 girls.

CCTV cameras in all municipal schools have been linked to the ICC unit and civic personnel have been deployed to monitor the live feeds to check if there is any suspicious activity/ movement during schooling hours. While the links will also be shared with the surveillance system of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police to further enhance the safety and security of students, the civic administration plans to rope in all 384 private schools in the twin-city under the real time monitoring project.

Located below the fly-over-bridge in Bhayandar, the ICC unit which has been equipped with hi-tech apparatus is acting as a nerve centre under a centralised monitoring system. Notably, this is the first of its kind project initiated by any civic body in the state.