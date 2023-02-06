Mira Bhayandar: Irate for being ignored, youth sexually assaults, sodomises ex-lover

Representational image/ Pixabay

Mira Bhayandar: The Kashimira police have booked a 22-year old student (name withheld) on alleged charges of sexually assaulting his former companion. However, the accused is yet to be arrested.

The alleged incident took place at a lodge in Kashimira on January 29. After seeing each other for several months in 2021, the woman parted ways in 2022. She stopped answering his calls and also ignored his text messages.

Made to lick spit

Irate over being ignored, the accused, with the help of a common friend, convinced her to meet him for one last time. He then forcibly took her to a lodge in Kashimira where he not only assaulted and raped her but also sodomised the woman. He even humiliated her by making her lick his spits.

Based on the complaint, the Kashimira police registered an offence under sections 376 (rape), 377 (sodomy), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 and 324 (for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC. “We have registered an FIR and investigations are on into the case.” confirmed senior police inspector- Sandip Kadam.

