Mira Bhayandar: In fight against Measles, MBMC turns attention on pre-schools

In a step towards achieving the target of eliminating measles and rubella by December-2023, the health department attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now trained its attention on playgroups and pre-primary schools operating in the twin-city.

The city task force headed by additional municipal commissioner- Dr. Sambhajji Panpatte held a meeting with the principals of around 250 playgroups and pre-primary schools advising them to take necessary precautions including checking the immunisation record of children, highlight the importance of vaccination to parents which protects their child against measles and rubella and also immediately inform the civic administration if they come across any student with symptoms. “An official circular in this context has also been sent to all playgroups and pre-primary schools. All students will be provided the required medical care and attention by the MBMC,” said Dr. Panpatte.

Eight cases of measles have been reported in the twin- city till date, but no fresh case has been found yet. In accordance with directions from the state government authorities, MBMC’s health department has started a special drive to vaccinate children up to five with measles-rubella (MR) vaccines. The drive will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will be conducted from 15 to 25 December- 2022 and the second phase from 15 to 25 January 2023.

184 healthcare volunteers including 113 accredited social health activists (ASHA workers) have been roped in for the drive. The MBMC recently launched a door-to-door survey after coming across a suspected case of measles in which 326 and 392 children were identified for administering the first and second dose respectively. Municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole has also urged parents to get their children immunised if they have missed their scheduled MR-1 and MR-2 jabs on priority. Amid the outbreak of the viral infection in nearby Mumbai, measles had raised its ugly head in the twin-city in the second week of November.

