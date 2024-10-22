Mira Bhayandar: Hundreds Of Dead Fish Surface In Mandli Talao, Immersion Of PoP Idols Cited As Main Cause Of Oxygen Level Decline

Mira Bhayandar: Regular morning walkers were left in a state of shock at the sight of scores of dead fishes floating in the Mandli Talao (lake) located next to the community hall in Bhayandar (west) on Tuesday.

The daily dumping of floral waste, the ritual remains, filth, and plastic bags combined with the yearly immersion process of Plaster-of-Paris (PoP) idols are said to be the apparent reasons for the drastic reduction in oxygen levels in the lake, concurrently killing aquatic life in large numbers.

Damage Yet To Be Assessed

Even as personnel attached to the sanitation department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) reached the spot and initiated work to remove the dead fish, damage to the lake’s overall aquatic life and water quality is yet to be assessed.

The foul smell emanating from the heap of dead fishes which is a potential health hazard has also become a cause of worry for citizens. Demanding strict action against responsible officials, environmentalist Dhiraj Parab said, “Despite judicial orders and advisories issued by the pollution control board, the civic administration is least bothered in taking concrete steps in curbing immersions of non-biodegradable PoP idols which causes toxic pollution in natural water bodies.”

One of the 21 immersion points across the twin-city, this lake had witnessed 396 immersions on the second day of the Ganesh-Utsav festivities this year out of which 281 idols were made of PoP which remains accumulated in the lake bed. The number of PoP idols that were immersed in the lake gradually crossed the 600 mark during the 11-day festivities. Additionally, harmful chemicals used in the paints also pollute the lake.

What Is The Main Cause Of Marine Deaths?

Recent studies have found that the sudden drop in the oxygen level after the immersion process is the main cause of marine deaths. While PoP idols do not dissolve easily and remain in water for a longer period, toxic paints contain chemicals that form a layer on the surface of water restricting oxygen diffusion, thus causing a disastrous effect on marine life.