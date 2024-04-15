Mira-Bhayandar Horror: 45-Year-Old Meat Shop Owner Booked For Raping Minor In Mira Road; Visuals Show Massive Protest By Locals |

Mira-Bhayandar: In a horrifying incident that has come to light from the Mira Road, a 45-year-old man was reportedly booked for raping a 4-year-old girl. The heinous crime took place in the Ramdev Park area of Mira Road, according to local reports. The accused, identified as Mohammad Daraj was held by a mob and handed over to the Navghar Police Station in Bhayander East.

Visuals Show Massive Protest By Locals

The incident has caused massive outrage in the locality. Multiple visuals surfaced on the internet showing a huge mob of protestors outside the Navghar police station demanding the death penalty for the accused. Some visuals also show a vandalised meat shop, with a mob standing in the vicinity of the shop.

📍 Mira Road, #Thane



Massive outrage in Mira-Bhayandar after a 4-yr-old Hindu girl was allegedly r∆ped by a 45-yr-old man named Muhammad Daraj in Ramdev Park, Maharashtra.



The accused runs a meat shop named #Maharashtra Chicken Shop.#Mumbai #miraroad pic.twitter.com/M3P5p4l9wz — Himalayan Hindu (@himalayanhindu) April 14, 2024

FIR Filed After Massive Protest

Daraj runs a meat shop named Maharashtra Chicken Shop, which is located close to Orange Hospital on Mira Road. As soon as the information of the incident came forward, a mob of people reached the accused's shop, vandalised it and took the accused into their custody. The mob then reached the Navghar Police Station and handed over him to the police.

According to reports, initially the police did not file an FIR in the case. However, after a heavy protest by the locals, the police finally filed an FIR against Mohammad Daraj. Further investigation in the matter is underway.