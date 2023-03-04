Mira-Bhayandar: Green Signal to hire E-Cars for MBMC officials under 'Go Green' project

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation | File

After clearing the proposal to induct 45 electric buses to its existing fleet, the vehicle department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now decided to hire 30 electric cars for its Class I, Class II officers and office bearers to carry out their official duties under the “go green” project.

The move is in line with the policy of the central and state government to promote use of electric vehicles aimed at ensuring a clean environment and securing a sustainable energy future.

The five-year tenure of the BJP-led civic body ended in August-2022 and municipal commissioner-Dilip Dhole in his capacity as administrator has given a green signal for hiring electric cars.

Presently, the MBMC has roped in private contractors who provide 60 cars on a monthly rental basis. The rent ranges between ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 per month in which the private agency bears the fuel cost, maintenance and also shoulders the responsibility of providing drivers.

“The tenure of the contract has come to an end and fresh tenders will soon be floated with a clause that 30 out of the 60 vehicles should be electrically powered to reduce pollution," confirmed deputy municipal commissioner- Maruti Gaikwad.

Budgetary allocations amounting ₹5 crore has been set aside for paying the monthly car rentals in the current fiscal.