Mira-Bhayandar: Gambling Addict Who Killed 52-Year-Old Contractor For ₹26K In Nallasopara Arrested In Varanasi

Mira-Bhayandar: Less than a week after he fled the state after brutally murdering a 52-year-old building contractor in Nallasopara, the accused was arrested by the crime branch unit (Zone III) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police from a remote village near Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused who has been identified as Samir Kumar Bind alias Shamshera (23) apparently committed the gruesome crime of robbing money from the deceased to fund his addiction to gambling.

About The Case

According to the police, the incident was reported on 24, August, when the building contractor-Pramod Kumar Bind (52) was found dead in his tenement in the Shree Ram Nagar area of Nallasopara (east). His body was inflicted with deep wound injuries caused by some sharp object, and Pramod was found lying in a pool of blood.

The crime branch unit led by police inspector Pramod Badhaakh started investigations and learnt about Shamshera's involvement in the crime, following which informers were alerted and an electronic surveillance system was activated. It came to light that Shamshera had fled to Varanasi after committing the crime. A team left for Uttar Pradesh and arrested him from Thatra, a remote village near Mirza-Murad in Varanasi with the help of their Special Task Force (STF) counterparts in Uttar Pradesh.

During interrogations, the accused confessed to having broken into the tenement of the building contractor and robbed Rs 26,000 after stabbing him to death. The accused who is addicted to gambling worked as a labourer at construction sites and was known to the deceased as both belonged to the same village. Shamshera had also worked under Pramod at a construction site, a few years ago.

Meanwhile, an offence under section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)-2023 for murder has been registered at the Pelhar police station against the accused who has been remanded to police custody. Further investigations were underway.