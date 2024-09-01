 Mira-Bhayandar: Illegally Parked Private Buses Continue To Threaten Residents Despite 2020 Child Assault Incident
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: Illegally Parked Private Buses Continue To Threaten Residents Despite 2020 Child Assault Incident

Mira-Bhayandar: Illegally Parked Private Buses Continue To Threaten Residents Despite 2020 Child Assault Incident

The incident which was reported in December-2020 had triggered a massive uproar amongst residents against the illegally parked privately own luxury buses on the road adjacent to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium in Bhayandar (west) and buses present in the illegal parking lot located near a sprawling slum cluster have turned into a safe haven for anti-social elements.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
The parked buses in Bhayandar | FPJ

The horrifying incident in which a four-year-old girl was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in an illegally parked luxury bus in Bhayandar in 2020 has failed to drill sense into the minds of the law enforcing agencies.

The incident which was reported in December-2020 had triggered a massive uproar amongst residents against the illegally parked privately own luxury buses on the road adjacent to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium in Bhayandar (west). Buses present in the illegal parking lot located near a sprawling slum cluster have turned into a safe haven for anti-social elements.

Read Also
MP: Nearly Dozen LPG Cylinders Explode At Shivpuri House, Raging Flames Spread To Parked School...
article-image

After keeping vigil for a brief period to ensure buses were not allowed to park on the road in an illegal manner, the same situation continues to prevail as dozens of buses can be seen lined up on the road. It has been alleged that buses owned by private transport agencies from across the state are conveniently transformed into safe havens for drunkards and junkies to consume alcohol and drugs-especially during the night hours, as the authorities turn a blind eye to the illegal parking and anti-social activities allegedly in exchange of bribes.

Read Also
MP: Nearly Dozen LPG Cylinders Explode At Shivpuri House, Raging Flames Spread To Parked School...
article-image

The gory incident of rape, kidnap and attempt to murder of the minor girl in 2020 stand as testimony to the accusations.  The girl was playing in the parked bus with her friends. However, all other children except the girl had apparently alighted from the bus, indicating the involvement of the driver behind her mysterious disappearance.

FPJ Shorts
'Bipolar Disorder, Psychotic Symptoms Aane Lage': Honey Singh Recalls Smoking '12 Joints Of Charas' A Day
'Bipolar Disorder, Psychotic Symptoms Aane Lage': Honey Singh Recalls Smoking '12 Joints Of Charas' A Day
Veteran Journalist Umesh Upadhyay Passes Away In Delhi, Media Industry Pays Tribute
Veteran Journalist Umesh Upadhyay Passes Away In Delhi, Media Industry Pays Tribute
India At Paris Paralympics 2024: PM Modi Speaks To Medal Winners Via Telephone; Video
India At Paris Paralympics 2024: PM Modi Speaks To Medal Winners Via Telephone; Video
Hyderabad Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain Forecast!
Hyderabad Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain Forecast!

The police arrested the driver who confessed to sexually assaulting the girl inside the bus and attempted to strangulate her. He squeezed the unconscious girl into a sack and dumped her at an isolated spot in the Vaaliv area of Vasai . The girl was fortunate to survive the attempts to kill her.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Drug Planting Scandal In Kalina: Mumbai Police Transfer Order Overlooks Santacruz Officers Despite...

Drug Planting Scandal In Kalina: Mumbai Police Transfer Order Overlooks Santacruz Officers Despite...

Mumbai: WR’s Staff Saves Life Of Unconscious Passenger Using AED At Marine Lines Station

Mumbai: WR’s Staff Saves Life Of Unconscious Passenger Using AED At Marine Lines Station

Mira-Bhayandar: Illegally Parked Private Buses Continue To Threaten Residents Despite 2020 Child...

Mira-Bhayandar: Illegally Parked Private Buses Continue To Threaten Residents Despite 2020 Child...

'People Made Uddhav Thackeray Get Out Of State Govt Two Year Ago': CM Shinde, DCM Fadnavis Hit Back...

'People Made Uddhav Thackeray Get Out Of State Govt Two Year Ago': CM Shinde, DCM Fadnavis Hit Back...

FPJ Impact: Mumbai Journo Who Slammed Ola Driver To Ground In Ghatkopar Charged With Attempted...

FPJ Impact: Mumbai Journo Who Slammed Ola Driver To Ground In Ghatkopar Charged With Attempted...