Mira-Bhayandar: Fishermen Cry Foul As 'Big' Operators Defy Monsoon Ban, Demand Probe

Fishermen Cry Foul As 'Big' Operators Defy Monsoon Ban, Demand Probe |

Mira-Bhayandar: Traditional fishing community from Uttan and Vasai have alleged that the big players are not following the annual monsoon fishing ban imposed along the coast side. Deep sea fishing ban is imposed every year to allow fish to breed and repopulate the water.

As per the annual monsoon ritual, the 61-day marine fishing ban has been imposed along the coastal region of the state from June 1 and will remain in force till July 31 (including both days). Mechanised boats and traditional boats fitted with inboard or outboard engines will be banned from carrying out fishing activities during the period.

A notification framing rules and guidelines to be observed during the fishing ban period has been issued by the department of fisheries under the provisions of the Maharashtra Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1981.

Late-Night Fishing Activities Observed Despite Ban

The fishing community from Uttan and Vasai has raised concerns over the violation of fishing restrictions during the monsoon season. While they have diligently adhered to the ban by anchoring their boats, a significant number of trawler operators are allegedly engaging in late-night fishing activities, blatantly defying the state government's ban. The ban is imposed to promote the growth of marine livestock during the breeding period of important fish species.

Members of the traditional Kab and Dalda community in Thane and Vasai have called for an investigation by the state intelligence department. They claim that the monsoon catch is openly auctioned in wholesale fish markets across Vasai, Thane, Uttan, Borivali, Bhayandar, and Malad. "In addition to seeking an investigation, we will soon meet with Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Thane Guardian Minister Sambhuraj Desai to draw their attention to such brazen defiance. Fishing during this period not only disrupts the food chain but is also hazardous due to rough seas," said Leo Collaso, a fishing community leader from Uttan.

Law against fishing during monsoon

Fishing during the monsoon is strictly prohibited by law. According to the Maharashtra Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1981, engaging in fishing during this period not only incurs penalties amounting to one lakh or five times the value of the fish catch being auctioned, but it also leads to the seizure of fishing vessels and cancellation of licenses.

Although 17 cases were registered last year against small boat owners for fishing during the monsoon, the traditional fishing community alleges that influential trawler operators are being let off the hook. The picturesque fishing villages of Uttan, Pali, Dongri, Bhatte Bunder, and Chowk are home to over 750 fishing boats in the region.

