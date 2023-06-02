Mira Bhayandar: Fishermen get 4 extra days to finish logistics before monsoon ban on fishing comes into effect

Fishermen around the shore (Representative Image) | Suresh Golani

Four extra days have been given to the fishing community to complete the logistics including the unloading of vessels that start arriving at the shores on or before May 31, in compliance with the annual monsoon fishing ban.

The 61-day ban began on June 1 and will remain in force till July 31. In a letter to Fisheries Commissioner Dr Atul Patne, members of the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimaar Kruti Samiti (AMMKS) sought the extra days for a smooth transition into the ban period.

Earlier report highlighted fisherman's plight

The Free Press Journal highlighted the issue in its edition dated May 30. In his orders to the assistant commissioner, Regional Deputy Commissioner (Fisheries) Abhay Deshpande stated that fishermen should not be restricted from selling final catch for three to four days after the ban comes into force.

Details of notification

Notification framing rules including unloading of fish to be observed during the ban period had been issued by the department of fisheries under the provisions of the Maharashtra Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1981.

Violations could invite penalties amounting from Rs1 lakh to five times the value of fish catch.

“We are thankful to the newspaper for highlighting the issue and the department for giving us the extra time.” said ex-corporator and community leader Bernard D’mello.