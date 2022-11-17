Mira Bhayandar fake online marketing task: Promised Rs 8,000 profit a day, man duped of Rs 1.43L

Fake online marketing task: Promised Rs 8,000 profit a day, man duped of Rs 1.43L | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A 57-year-old man working with a private firm was cheated of more than Rs 1.43 lakh by cybercrooks who promised to facilitate a part-time job which could fetch him extra earnings amounting Rs 8,000 per day. The complainant got the offer on his WhatsApp number from an unknown sender followed by a link of a marketing company which offered the earnings on completion of sale-related online tasks.

The complainant deposited a total of Rs. 1,43,323 via 15 online transfers to various bank accounts specified by the cyber crooks. However, instead of getting back his investment and profit for over a month, the crooks demanded more money for completion of the tasks.

Realising he was duped; the complainant registered a complaint, following which an offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act was registered at the Navghar police station in Bhayandar.