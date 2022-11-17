e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar fake online marketing task: Promised Rs 8,000 profit a day, man duped of Rs 1.43L

Mira Bhayandar fake online marketing task: Promised Rs 8,000 profit a day, man duped of Rs 1.43L

The complainant deposited a total of Rs. 1,43,323 via 15 online transfers to various bank accounts specified by the cyber crooks.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
Fake online marketing task: Promised Rs 8,000 profit a day, man duped of Rs 1.43L | Representative Photo
Follow us on

Mumbai: A 57-year-old man working with a private firm was cheated of more than Rs 1.43 lakh by cybercrooks who promised to facilitate a part-time job which could fetch him extra earnings amounting Rs 8,000 per day. The complainant got the offer on his WhatsApp number from an unknown sender followed by a link of a marketing company which offered the earnings on completion of sale-related online tasks. 

The complainant deposited a total of Rs. 1,43,323 via 15 online transfers to various bank accounts specified by the cyber crooks. However, instead of getting back his investment and profit for over a month, the crooks demanded more money for completion of the tasks. 

Realising he was duped; the complainant registered a complaint, following which an offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act was registered at the Navghar police station in Bhayandar.  

Read Also
Mumbai: Andheri woman wanting to resolve OTT app issue loses Rs 1.12L to cyber-fraud
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Delhi murder: Vasai Jamatkhana members demand punishment for Aaftab

Delhi murder: Vasai Jamatkhana members demand punishment for Aaftab

Mumbai: Central Railway gears up for Carnac ROB demolition

Mumbai: Central Railway gears up for Carnac ROB demolition

Mumbai: BMC seeks experts' opinion for allowing LMVs on Gokhale bridge

Mumbai: BMC seeks experts' opinion for allowing LMVs on Gokhale bridge

Mumbai: Narayan Rane begins self-demolition of Juhu bungalow

Mumbai: Narayan Rane begins self-demolition of Juhu bungalow

Mumbai: Search for leopard who attacked toddler called off

Mumbai: Search for leopard who attacked toddler called off